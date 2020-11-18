 

TSoM wins top education title at Toronto Star Readers' Choice Awards 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto School of Management (TSoM) has been named the best institution for Adult Education at the Toronto Star Readers' Choice Awards 2020.

Voted for by online readers, TSoM was awarded the prestigious 'Diamond' title for 'Best Adult Education' at the Toronto Star's Readers' Choice Awards 2020.

The Toronto Star Readers' Choice Awards highlight the achievements of local businesses and professionals in Ontario's capital city, looking at a wide range of categories from restaurants to education providers in the Greater Toronto area.

The awards are organised by Toronto Star, one of the leading daily newspapers in Toronto for circulation. Every year, thousands of readers are invited to nominate and vote for their favourite businesses, with three winners announced for each category. The 'Diamond' title recognises the highest ranked in each category.

Ehsan Safdari, Managing Director of TSoM, said: "Being named the top Adult Education provider in such a prestigious awards competition is a testament to all the hard work put in by the TSoM community. Their support and dedication ensure our students reach their ambitions, and I look forward to the institution continuing to grow and achieving even greater heights in the future."

For more information, visit: https://www.torontosom.ca/

About Toronto School of Management – Inspired by industry. Driven by student success.

Toronto School of Management (TSoM) is an innovative college offering a broad range of career-focused programs in business, hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, cybersecurity, data analytics and accounting.

Located among some of North America's leading firms and organizations, the school offers an ideal environment for students who are eager to immerse themselves in a vibrant business community and diverse cultural activities.

Toronto School of Management is a registered private career college accredited by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities. 

The campus is situated in the heart of Ontario's capital – Canada's business and cultural hub. The central location welcomes students from around the world to guide them along the path to become successful accountants and business professionals.

TSoM partners with many companies from a range of industries to ensure students get the most benefit from their courses. These partnerships mean that students can join a real workplace and gain valuable experience.

TSoM works with industry leaders to design and deliver innovative, career-centric programs. We work tirelessly to provide students with the right combination of academic excellence and practical hands-on experience, educating ambitious people to take their careers further.

 



