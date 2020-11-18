 

Pride and Protectionism GE Publishes 2020 GE Global Innovation Barometer

GE (NYSE: GE) today unveiled the results of its 2020 GE Global Innovation Barometer, titled “Pride and Protectionism: A Quest for Innovation Agency.” The study, which included survey questions both before the global outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019 and again in September 2020, explores how global business leaders think about the state of innovation and how its future is being impacted by the pandemic and other geopolitical trends.

This year’s report reveals a paradox emerging with regards to business executives’ view on cross-border collaboration and protectionism. The report shows that business executives increasingly view protectionism as a way to protect their domestic innovation environments, while at the same time, the results show that their appetite for collaboration across industries and geographies remains strong.

In its seventh edition, the Global Innovation Barometer surveyed over 3,400 business executives in 22 countries in two separate studies; one concluding in February of 2020 and another in September of 2020. The second study was conducted to understand any changes in global sentiment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the study highlights innovation’s vital role in addressing the major challenges that the world now faces, while also exploring how the pandemic poses threats to the globe’s new innovation imperative.

Further, the pandemic solidified business leaders’ belief that innovation is both vital to their future and under threat. They see innovation having a crucial role in addressing the major challenges that the world now faces; however, they also feel that pandemic poses threats to this new innovation imperative. Progress has slowed in some industries and markets since the onset of COVID-19 as a result.

Healthcare Industry as Innovation Champion

In this year’s report, business executives voiced their admiration for the healthcare industry’s ingenuity during the pandemic, saying it has outperformed all other sectors with respect to innovation progress in the period, 9% more than the next most innovative industry, the telecoms/internet industry. The private sector is seen as taking a leadership role in driving innovation in healthcare, with 83% of business executives saying that companies have taken a leadership role in driving innovation due to the pandemic. This is 5 points higher than business executives’ perception of the government’s role in driving innovation in the period.

