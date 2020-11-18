 

Calvin Klein, Inc. Appoints Jessica Lomax as Global Head of Design

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 16:00  |  58   |   |   

Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], today announced the appointment of Jessica Lomax as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Design, effective December 9, 2020.

Lomax, who has emerged as a highly talented next generation design leader, brings extensive design experience with proven expertise combining vision, consumer insights and innovation. She will join the company from Nike, where she currently serves as Senior Creative Director, Women’s Sportswear Apparel. She has led collaborations including Nike x Sacai, as well as numerous sustainability projects for the brand. Prior to Nike, Lomax worked with Hussein Chalayan for Puma and consulted for a number of sports and fashion brands.

Lomax will lead Calvin Klein’s global design strategy and provide creative direction across all areas of the business, including licensees. She will be responsible for defining and strengthening all product categories for the lifestyle brand, with a focus on essential hero product, in addition to driving collaborations and sustainable innovation.

“Jessica excels in creating clear product visions that are rooted in our unique brand DNA and connected to what our consumer aspires to today,” said Cheryl Abel-Hodges, Chief Executive Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc. “Under her creative design leadership and through her collaborative and innovative approach, I am extremely confident that our product direction will continue to become more consumer-centric, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Lomax’s appointment follows two recent hires to the Calvin Klein global leadership team: Jacob Jordan, Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist, and Linh Peters, Global Chief Marketing Officer. Jordan joined the company in a consulting capacity in May and was appointed to his current role in October. His previous experience is across fashion and tech, having held positions most recently at Apple and Louis Vuitton. Peters, who joined in November from Starbucks, is responsible for all aspects of Calvin Klein’s consumer marketing organization, with a focus on driving brand relevance and consumer engagement. Together, these three key hires will continue to evolve the brand direction to instill globally consistent and compelling product, marketing and consumer experiences.

Seite 1 von 3
PVH Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calvin Klein, Inc. Appoints Jessica Lomax as Global Head of Design Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], today announced the appointment of Jessica Lomax as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Design, effective December 9, 2020. Lomax, who has emerged as a highly talented next …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
2
PVH Aktie: Calvin Klein + Hilfiger für 10er KGV ins Depot?