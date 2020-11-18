Rhode Island Quality Institute Selects Get Real Heath to Enhance COVID-19 Symptom Tracking
Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that the Rhode Island Quality Institute (RIQI), the regional health information organization for Rhode Island, has selected Get Real Health to expand its current patient engagement solutions to provide secure access to a COVID‑19 symptom tracker as part of a research project funded by the National Science Foundation.
By leveraging Get Real Health technology, RIQI will enhance its current patient-facing health information exchange (HIE) platform with a symptom tracker for individuals being monitored for COVID-19 by participating healthcare organizations in Rhode Island. Integrating the COVID-19 symptom tracker with the HIE will allow both patients and providers to monitor symptoms, utilizing branching logic to determine the number of days that individuals must monitor their symptoms to establish if they can be deemed clear of COVID-19 or need to seek further medical attention.
As the HIE collects SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) data from across the state, the Get Real Health solution ensures that all participants’ information is available in one place to support clinical decision making, as well as epidemiology modeling studies to track virus trends and uncontrolled outbreaks, including those among underserved populations. Additionally, the new functionality will be positioned to assist in collecting symptom data that may be used to support SARS-CoV-2 vaccine safety monitoring.
These advancements with COVID-19 symptom tracking were presented by Neil Sarkar, PhD, MLIS, FACMI, president and chief executive officer of RIQI, at a recent session of the Health Information Technology Research and Development Interagency Working Group. The Get Real Health technology capabilities related to the COVID-19 symptom monitoring use case were demonstrated to this panel, which included representation from United States governmental agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.
