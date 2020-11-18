Rhode Island Quality Institute Selects Get Real Heath to Enhance COVID-19 Symptom Tracking

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that the Rhode Island Quality Institute (RIQI), the regional health information organization for Rhode Island, has selected Get Real Health to expand its current patient engagement solutions to provide secure access to a COVID‑19 symptom tracker as part of a research project funded by the National Science Foundation.

By leveraging Get Real Health technology, RIQI will enhance its current patient-facing health information exchange (HIE) platform with a symptom tracker for individuals being monitored for COVID-19 by participating healthcare organizations in Rhode Island. Integrating the COVID-19 symptom tracker with the HIE will allow both patients and providers to monitor symptoms, utilizing branching logic to determine the number of days that individuals must monitor their symptoms to establish if they can be deemed clear of COVID-19 or need to seek further medical attention.