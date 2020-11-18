 

Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bonds as part of a bond program

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 17.05 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bonds as part of a bond program

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NEW NOTES, THE TENDER OFFER OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oma Savings Bank Plc (”OmaSp” or “Company”) issues a EUR 250 million covered bonds. The maturity of the loan is 7 years and the due date is 25 November 2027. The loan is paid an annual interest of 0.01%.

The loan issue will take place under OmaSp's €1,500,000,000 bond program. The Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the prospectus on Oma savings Bank on 10 March 2020 and the supplements on 25 March 2020, 20 May 2020 and 12 November 2020. The prospectus and its supplement are available in English on the company's website at https://www.omasp.com/investors. The final terms of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company's website estimated at 27 November 2020.

OmaSp will apply for admission of the covered bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

The Joint Lead Managers of the issue are Danske Bank A/S, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg AND Swedbank Ab (Publ). Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO tel. +358 45 6575506
Tony Tötterström, treasurer tel. +358 50 5306623

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in short
OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


