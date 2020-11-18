Bombardier to shape the future of mobility at TransMEA 2020 in Cairo

Industry leading rail technology provider Bombardier Transportation will demonstrate how it is shaping the future of mobility at the TransMEA 2020 exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, from November 22 – 25, 2020. Now in its third edition, TransMEA is arranged under the auspices of the Minister of Transport for Egypt, His Excellency Lieutenant General Kamel El Wazir.

“The Bombardier team is delighted to join our customers and industry partners at this year’s TransMEA 2020 exhibition and to present our portfolio of mobility solutions, which are shaping the future of rail transportation in Egypt and across the Middle East and Africa region,” said Ahmed Eldamanhoury, Managing Director Egypt at Bombardier Transportation. “We will showcase our INNOVIA monorail 300 technology and CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control (CBTC) solution, as well as highlight the strong progress we are making on our mega-project to deliver two new monorail lines to Cairo, one of the largest construction projects in Egypt.”

A consortium of Bombardier, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors won the contract to design and build Cairo’s new monorail system in August 2019. The first major project milestone was achieved in May 2020 with the ceremony to lay the first foundation stone in the New Administrative Capital. Bombardier has established an Egypt headquarter and project delivery office in Cairo, staffed with locally hired employees and international expertise to provide system design, project management and project delivery support. Preparations to manufacture the new INNOVIA monorail vehicles are underway at Bombardier’s factory in Derby, United Kingdom, and production will commence early in 2021. Commenting on progress, Ahmed Eldamanhoury said, “We are on track and we will start monorail vehicle production soon. We have established a highly talented project delivery team here in Cairo and we will soon announce an exciting initiative focused on young engineers.”