 

Bombardier to shape the future of mobility at TransMEA 2020 in Cairo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 16:01  |  90   |   |   
  • Visitors to the TransMEA 2020 exhibition can see Bombardier’s mobility portfolio for Egypt, the Middle East, Africa and beyond
  • INNOVIA monorail 300 and CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control solution are two of Bombardier’s latest innovations coming soon to Cairo for the multi-billion-dollar monorail project

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/804895e0-e6a5-4c9a ... 

Industry leading rail technology provider Bombardier Transportation will demonstrate how it is shaping the future of mobility at the TransMEA 2020 exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, from November 22 – 25, 2020. Now in its third edition, TransMEA is arranged under the auspices of the Minister of Transport for Egypt, His Excellency Lieutenant General Kamel El Wazir.

“The Bombardier team is delighted to join our customers and industry partners at this year’s TransMEA 2020 exhibition and to present our portfolio of mobility solutions, which are shaping the future of rail transportation in Egypt and across the Middle East and Africa region,” said Ahmed Eldamanhoury, Managing Director Egypt at Bombardier Transportation. “We will showcase our INNOVIA monorail 300 technology and CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control (CBTC) solution, as well as highlight the strong progress we are making on our mega-project to deliver two new monorail lines to Cairo, one of the largest construction projects in Egypt.”

A consortium of Bombardier, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors won the contract to design and build Cairo’s new monorail system in August 2019. The first major project milestone was achieved in May 2020 with the ceremony to lay the first foundation stone in the New Administrative Capital. Bombardier has established an Egypt headquarter and project delivery office in Cairo, staffed with locally hired employees and international expertise to provide system design, project management and project delivery support. Preparations to manufacture the new INNOVIA monorail vehicles are underway at Bombardier’s factory in Derby, United Kingdom, and production will commence early in 2021. Commenting on progress, Ahmed Eldamanhoury said, “We are on track and we will start monorail vehicle production soon. We have established a highly talented project delivery team here in Cairo and we will soon announce an exciting initiative focused on young engineers.”

Seite 1 von 4
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier to shape the future of mobility at TransMEA 2020 in Cairo Visitors to the TransMEA 2020 exhibition can see Bombardier’s mobility portfolio for Egypt, the Middle East, Africa and beyondINNOVIA monorail 300 and CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control solution are two of Bombardier’s latest innovations …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:09 Uhr
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem europäischen Eisenbahnmarkt
13:09 Uhr
CFL cargo purchases Bombardier Transportation’s TRAXX MS locomotives to further expand into European rail market
11.11.20
Investment-Idee: 80 Prozent plus: Akasol besser als Tesla und Nikola? – Wie viel Power hat die deutsche Batterie-Hoffnung?
10.11.20
ROUNDUP: TGV-Hersteller Alstom will Bombardiers Zugsparte bald übernehmen
10.11.20
Alstom-Geschäft normalisiert sich
05.11.20
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a Pure-Play Business Aircraft Company
04.11.20
Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP)
04.11.20
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
03.11.20
REMINDER: Bombardier to Report its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
30.10.20
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:25 Uhr
487
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)