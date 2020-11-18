 

ProLabs debuts new CFP2-DCO transceivers for long distance 100G/200G signals

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has launched its new CFP2-DCO coherent optical transceivers, reducing the cost of deploying 100G/200G signals at long campus-to-campus ranges.

Network operators using CFP2-DCO transceivers can transmit highly efficient dense wavelength division modulation (DWDM) signals at 100G (or 200G) data rates up to 80 kilometers without the need for amplification. Coherent optics enhance performance in edge and long haul/transport applications, such as edge-to-core or remote-to-metropolitan fiber runs.

"To achieve the data rates and reach needed to meet future data demands, core network infrastructure must evolve despite the cost," said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at ProLabs. "Migrating from current configurations to new coherent technologies not only provides immediate, cost-effective 100G relief for long haul bottlenecks, but also establishes a reliable foundation for scaling into 200G."

By integrating advanced modulation techniques and moving the digital signal processor (DSP) on-board the optic, ProLabs has minimized impairments associated with high speed DWDM signals across large distances.

ProLabs' coherent optical solutions are interoperable in environments with switches and routers from Cisco, Dell, and Edge-corE, further improving CAPEX for cost-conscious site managers.

For more information on ProLabs' CFP2-DCO coherent optics solutions, visit: https://www.prolabs.com/solutions/coherent-optics-open-the-door-to-100g-200g-over-long-distances.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

