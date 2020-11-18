 

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - PDMR Dealing

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 45,000 ordinary shares of 3p each in the market at a price of 84p per share.

The acquisition takes Mr Cerrone's interests from 34.029% to 34.052% (within the 1% incremental threshold under Note 11 to Rule 9 of the UK Takeover Code).

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated
a) Name

 Gabriele Cerrone
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status

 Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification /amendment

 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name

 Tiziana Life Sciences plc
b) LEI

 213800CED47HI8PIOB36
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type  of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have  been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument

 Ordinary Shares of 3p each
b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument

 ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55
c) Nature of the transaction

 Market Purchase
d) Price(s) and volume(s) 84p

45,000
f) Date of the transaction

 18 November 2020
g) Place of the transaction

 XLON  

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIMS: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered foralumab for Crohn’s Disease and nasally administered foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Keeren Shah, Finance Director of Tiziana.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder
   +44 (0)20 7495 2379
     
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray / Jo Turner
   +44 (0)20 7213 0880
     
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)
Robert Emmet
   + 44 (0)20 3981 4173
     

United States Investors:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
   Office 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)
Cell 407-491-4498 (USA)
dave@redchip.com

 


