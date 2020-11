SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-11-20

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-11-20 Time for submission of bids: 10.30-11.00 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-11-24 Final repayment date 2024-11-25 Offered volume: 50 billion SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 million SEK Maximum bid amount: 12.5 billion SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate: 0.00 % Additional interest rate: 0.10 per cent

ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 11.00

ON NOVEMBER 20 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION ON E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se