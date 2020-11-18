A-Labs Capital I Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Qualifying Transaction

Update on Expected Completion of Qualifying Transaction

The Corporation and BTC continue to work toward the completion of the QT. The Corporation and BTC have filed a complete submission with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) requesting conditional approval for the QT. Subject to receipt of conditional approval, the Corporation expects to file its filing in connection with the QT on the Corporation’s SEDAR profile (the “Filing Statement”) and proceed toward closing of the QT by December 31, 2020.

As such, the Corporation and BTC have agreed to extend the deadline (as set out in the previously announced Share Purchase Agreement) for completion of the QT from October 31, 2020 until December 31, 2020. The halt in trading of the common shares of the Corporation will remain in place until the completion of the QT. Trading in the Corporation’s common shares may be suspended or delisted at a future date should the parties determine to terminate the QT. It is anticipated that any Exchange approval of the QT will be subject to disinterested shareholder approval with respect to an arranger fee payable to an entity controlled by a current director of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Filing Statement.

Update on the Concurrent Financing

BTC has advised that, on October 29, 2020, it successfully completed the minimum offering and closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Concurrent Financing”) of subscription receipts of BTC (“Subscription Receipts”) for an aggregate of 1941 Subscription Receipts (3,373,344 Subscription Receipts on a post-consolidation basis), at a deemed price of CAD$1.00 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds in the amount of approximately CAD$3,373,344. BTC will close an additional tranche of the Concurrent Financing prior to closing of the QT which, together with the first tranche, is expected to be CAD$4,000,000, representing the maximum offering amount.