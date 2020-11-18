Auction details treasury bills

Auction date November 25, 2020

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-02-17 15,000 82 ﻿SE0015194378 2021-06-16

5,000

201

SE0014555991



Settlement date November 27, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on November 25, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se