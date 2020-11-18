Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.36 per share compared to $0.35 for the same period in 2019. The total cash dividend payout of $1.41 for 2020 represents a 5.2% increase over 2019.
The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record December 4, 2020.
The fourth quarter 2020 dividend represents the 341st consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.
About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery.
