Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.36 per share compared to $0.35 for the same period in 2019. The total cash dividend payout of $1.41 for 2020 represents a 5.2% increase over 2019.

The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record December 4, 2020.