Emotomy Continues to Modernize Platform Offerings

Emotomy, part of Northern Trust Asset Management, announced today a redesign of its award-winning, institutional-caliber digital investment platform. Major enhancements include a simplified navigation, 10x speed improvements, and access to all U.S. securities exchanges, allowing advisers to spend more time with clients and less time in front of their screens.

“This new version is not only a major milestone for Emotomy, but also the foundation for further modernization initiatives over the next year that will further meet the needs of advisors and investors,” said Sabrina Bailey, President of Emotomy. “Our goal is to continue to build out Emotomy’s capabilities based on client feedback, allowing advisors to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time doing what matters most to their practice.”

With a powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and a management oversight feature, Emotomy enables financial professionals to provide scalable, personalized advice to their clients by offering a highly customizable digital platform.

This latest release of the Emotomy platform is just one in a series of 2020 updates that have combined to deliver enhanced performance, heightened cybersecurity, greater access to open-architecture investment strategies and improved custodial interfaces. The platform recently created a new single sign-on experience for Schwab advisors that enables seamless access to Schwab Advisor Center via Emotomy, creating workflow efficiencies by getting assistance faster. The platform also added a new series of exclusive portfolios, including a multi-factor income one for advisors seeking income in a low-yield environment.

Northern Trust Asset Management acquired Belvedere Advisors LLC, which included the Emotomy platform, one year ago.1 Since acquisition, Emotomy has launched a new public-facing website (www.emotomy.com).

About Emotomy

Emotomy is an institutional-caliber digital investment platform that lets financial advisors easily personalize and brand their advice — at scale. A true open architecture solution, Emotomy offers advisors unique investment and custodial flexibility. Designed by a Chief Investment Officer, advisors can leverage the sophisticated portfolio management, risk, and trading capabilities to implement their own strategies, or access and build on its exclusive investment options. With Emotomy’s powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and management oversight feature, advisors and CIOs are able to spend more time enhancing the client experience and less on administration.