 

Emotomy Continues to Modernize Platform Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 16:34  |  68   |   |   

Emotomy, part of Northern Trust Asset Management, announced today a redesign of its award-winning, institutional-caliber digital investment platform. Major enhancements include a simplified navigation, 10x speed improvements, and access to all U.S. securities exchanges, allowing advisers to spend more time with clients and less time in front of their screens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005818/en/

Digital advice platform, digital investment platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Digital advice platform, digital investment platform (Photo: Business Wire)

“This new version is not only a major milestone for Emotomy, but also the foundation for further modernization initiatives over the next year that will further meet the needs of advisors and investors,” said Sabrina Bailey, President of Emotomy. “Our goal is to continue to build out Emotomy’s capabilities based on client feedback, allowing advisors to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time doing what matters most to their practice.”

With a powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and a management oversight feature, Emotomy enables financial professionals to provide scalable, personalized advice to their clients by offering a highly customizable digital platform.

This latest release of the Emotomy platform is just one in a series of 2020 updates that have combined to deliver enhanced performance, heightened cybersecurity, greater access to open-architecture investment strategies and improved custodial interfaces. The platform recently created a new single sign-on experience for Schwab advisors that enables seamless access to Schwab Advisor Center via Emotomy, creating workflow efficiencies by getting assistance faster. The platform also added a new series of exclusive portfolios, including a multi-factor income one for advisors seeking income in a low-yield environment.

Northern Trust Asset Management acquired Belvedere Advisors LLC, which included the Emotomy platform, one year ago.1 Since acquisition, Emotomy has launched a new public-facing website (www.emotomy.com).

About Emotomy

Emotomy is an institutional-caliber digital investment platform that lets financial advisors easily personalize and brand their advice — at scale. A true open architecture solution, Emotomy offers advisors unique investment and custodial flexibility. Designed by a Chief Investment Officer, advisors can leverage the sophisticated portfolio management, risk, and trading capabilities to implement their own strategies, or access and build on its exclusive investment options. With Emotomy’s powerful portfolio engine, paperless automation, seamless integration with custodians, and management oversight feature, advisors and CIOs are able to spend more time enhancing the client experience and less on administration.

Seite 1 von 2
Northern Trust Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emotomy Continues to Modernize Platform Offerings Emotomy, part of Northern Trust Asset Management, announced today a redesign of its award-winning, institutional-caliber digital investment platform. Major enhancements include a simplified navigation, 10x speed improvements, and access to all U.S. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8th
12.11.20
FlexShares Finds Advisors More Likely to Consider Outsourcing Due to COVID-19
12.11.20
Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Selects Northern Trust for Multi-Jurisdictional Fund Administration Services
09.11.20
Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Launches Next-Generation Investor Portal
09.11.20
Emotomy Deepens Integration with Schwab Advisor Center
05.11.20
Northern Trust Named Best Private Bank in the U.S.
29.10.20
Northern Trust Universe Data: Solid Gains for Institutional Plan Sponsors in Third Quarter of 2020
28.10.20
Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Delivers Advanced Research Management and Investment Analysis Features for Asset Owners
27.10.20
Northern Trust Pension Universe Data: Canadian Pension Plans Harness the Strength of Equity Returns During Third Quarter 2020
22.10.20
Northern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago