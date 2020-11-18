 

CyberArk Named a Leader in Privileged Identity Management by Independent Research Firm

18.11.2020, 16:35  |  45   |   |   

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced it was named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2020.”1

CyberArk received the highest score in the current offering category and received the highest possible scores in 16 criteria, including credential and secrets management; session monitoring and recording; threat monitoring and security; remote access and support; SaaS/cloud; integrations; innovation and execution roadmaps; and strategic partners. The report states that CyberArk continues to address large, complex customer environments while also innovating to support emerging use cases like DevOps, cloud and robotic process automation.

The report further notes “the [CyberArk] solution offers strong credentials and secrets vault management across a broad range of systems with many out-of-the-box integrations accessible via CyberArk Marketplace. CyberArk boasts industry-leading security capabilities across the portfolio, along with very good threat monitoring. The performance, scalability and resilience of the offerings have been proved out by many large customers.”

As part of its Identity Security vision, CyberArk is consistently delivering solutions that enable customers to proactively address emerging threats and compliance challenges, especially as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives, including cloud migration. CyberArk offers advanced solutions that align with least privilege principles and enable just-in-time access controls, helping customers better protect against an expanding number of privileged users and use cases.

CyberArk also continues to drive innovation across its expanding SaaS portfolio, including the recent addition of CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, the industry’s first privilege-based, artificial intelligence-powered service designed to strengthen the security of cloud environments.

“As we continually evolve our approach to helping organizations identify, manage and secure privilege everywhere it exists, the recognition from Forrester is especially meaningful,” said Marianne Budnik, CMO, CyberArk. “In a year filled with challenges and uncertainty for businesses around the globe, we are proud of the work we’ve done to help our customers and partners reduce risk, simplify operations, and be able to confidently move forward with the next phase of business transformation.”

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2020 report, visit https://www.cyberark.com/resources/analyst-reports/the-forrester-wave- ...

1 – The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2020 by Sean Ryan and Elsa Pikulik, November 18, 2020

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com/, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

CyberArk Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



