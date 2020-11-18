 

Iceland Seafood International hf Group sales in Q3 on par with same period last year, despite external challenges

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 16:40  |  58   |   |   
  • Sales in Q3 2020: €95.7m, compared to €96.0m in Q3 2019
  • Sales for 9M 2020: €276.2m, down 14% from 9M 2019.
  • Net margin for 9M 2020: €22.6m, down €5.7m from 9M 2019
  • Normalised profit before tax (“PBT) in 9M 2020: €3.0m compared to €7.7m in 9M 2019
  • Basic earning per share (EPS) for 9M 2020 were €0.0371 cents per thousand shares compared to  €0.1833 cents per thousand shares for 9M 2019
  • Strong sales growth during Q3 after a difficult Q2.
  • Strong sales in retail during the whole period.  Sales into S-European HORECA sector only slightly down on prior year in Q3,
  • The position in the Irish seafood market further enhanced with the acquisition of Carr & Sons. Simultaneously the option to acquire 33% minority share in Oceanpath was exercised,
  • The last two months of the year an important trading period in key businesses.  Good outlook for important Christmas season in Ireland and strong demand for Argentinian Shrimp,
  • Stricter Covid19 restrictions implemented in key markets in Q4 are impacting sales, although not to the same extend as during the first wave,
  • Due to the ongoing uncertainty the previously announced profit outlook range for 2020 is withdrawn.  Trading update to be published in December when more clarity is obtained on key variables.

After a difficult Q2 in a year impacted by Covid19 restrictions in key markets, sales gradually increased during Q3.  This resulted in total sales of €95.7m in the quarter which was only marginally down on Q3 2019.  Retail sales remained strong and easing of restrictions helped sales within the foodservice sector.  Due to low sales in Q2, sales for the first nine months of the year of €276.2m were 14% down on prior year.  

Price reductions and increased complexity of supply chains negatively impacted margins in the first nine months, especially with regards to Argentinian shrimp and other shellfish species in S-Europe. Margin percentage on cod products remained strong, although these have come down slightly from 2019 levels.  The Group overhead costs in the nine-month period were €1.3m lower than same time last year, driven by cost synergies in Spain, positive impact of ISK depreciation on costs in Iceland and various actions taken to reduce costs in all regions.  The resultant Group PBT in the nine month period was €3.0m compared to €7.7m in the same period 2019.  Net income in the same period was €1.0m compared to €4.3m in prior year.

