Healthwarehouse.com Comments on Amazon Pharmacy Announcement

There was breaking news in the pharmaceutical industry yesterday as Amazon announced the launch of its online pharmacy for delivering prescription medication, operating as a direct competitor to the brick-and-mortar pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart, as well as companies like GoodRx, SingleCare, and other businesses powered by Pharmacy Benefits Managers.

Joseph Peters, CEO and President, HealthWarehouse.com

Amazon’s entrance legitimizes the online pharmacy space and will encourage more Americans to consider getting their prescription medications delivered by an online pharmacy. A byproduct of this effort is Americans empowering and educating themselves to make informed decisions when purchasing their prescription medication. A quick search online will provide a plethora of options across a range of prices. Armed with this information, Americans can choose the best option for their unique health and financial situation, along with their own personal preferences for service level.

“Our hope is that as Amazon Pharmacy grows, they will use their power and presence in the industry to make a truly positive impact, helping to initiate the reform that’s desperately needed,” said Joseph Peters, HealthWarehouse.com CEO.

HealthWarehouse.com is the leader in online pharmacy with a decade of experience delivering medications to all 50 States. But more importantly, HealthWarehouse.com puts the focus on patients over profits. This is why HealthWarehouse.com has chosen a cash-plus pricing model for their pharmacy. This means that a pharmacy buys the medication from manufacturers and wholesalers, bypasses middlemen such as PBMs and insurance companies, adds margin to cover operational costs, and sells the medication direct to the patient.

The benefits of a cash-plus business model are numerous, and they truly give Americans the consumer power that is missing in much of the pharmaceutical industry. Through pharmacies like HealthWarehouse.com, patients can:

  • See the cost of their medication upfront through transparency of pricing, allowing the patient to know the cost of any prescription drug without providing any Personal Health Information or requiring a prescription
  • Order up to a 1-year supply on non-controlled substances, avoiding restrictions on medication quantities and taking advantage of price breaks
  • Subscribe to Automatic Refills, providing convenience and improving adherence
  • Submit prescriptions through pharmacy-to-pharmacy transfer, prescriber fax, eScript, and mail to simplify the order process

“We believe that with advances in technology, changes in regulations, and the current nationwide pandemic, we will see a continued shift to ordering prescription medications online. Amazon taking a seat at the table provides further evidence that this is where the industry is heading,” said Joseph Peters, HealthWarehouse.com CEO.



