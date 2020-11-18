asknet Solutions and leading EdTech company Blackboard form partnership for German-speaking academic markets

 

November 18, 2020, Karlsruhe - asknet Solutions AG, an established procurement, e-commerce and payment specialist with a dominant position in the German-speaking academic market, has signed a partnership agreement with a leading EdTech company, Blackboard Inc., making asknet a strategic partner for reselling Blackboard's leading software and services in the German-speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Blackboard provides products and services which support learners on their lifelong journey.

"We are delighted to enter into this new partnership with asknet to support our customers in the DACH region. We've been developing this relationship for some time now and we are more than convinced that asknet's expertise in the German higher-education landscape coupled with Blackboard's ecosystem of innovative solutions specifically designed to support teaching and learning at schools and universities will create great synergies. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate and increase our footprint in the region", says Oleg Figlin, Vice President for Europe at Blackboard.

The partnership is yet another step in implementing asknet's new focus on the EdTech sector. Here, the pandemic has unsparingly exposed the digital deficits, not least of which in the e-learning area. Blackboard's leading solutions and the new partnership perfectly address this dynamic, meeting the ever-increasing needs of academic institutions. Blackboard's EdTech ecosystem includes a flexible learning and teaching platform to provide academic institutions with a uniquely integrated experience across a broad array of capabilities, all aimed at driving student success. In addition, Blackboard's solutions have a very good connectivity to existing learning platforms that are currently in use, but may no longer meet the requirements in terms of employed technology, scalability and usability.

