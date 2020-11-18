 

UBS launches Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment led by former professional football player, Adewale Ogunleye

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 17:00  |  19   |   |   

UBS Global Wealth Management today announced the launch of the Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment, a group formed to provide holistic financial advice and guidance to clients across sports and entertainment industries.

The segment will be led by professional football veteran Adewale (“Wale”) Ogunleye, who following his football career, pursued his passion for business. He earned an MBA from George Washington University and joined UBS in 2019 as the Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment will work in close collaboration with UBS Financial Advisors, who have long been advising and supporting athletes and entertainers on their financial plans. Wale’s insight and experience on and off the field will help shape the segment’s overarching strategy, which will address and support the unique needs of individuals across both industries.

“I joined UBS to create a sports and entertainment business that educates and speaks to our clients in an authentic and relatable manner,” said Wale Ogunleye. “Far too often we see stories of athletes and entertainers making poorly guided financial decisions, which leads to a loss of personal wealth and trust in those who can provide sound financial advice and guidance. Our main priority is to change that narrative and help athletes and entertainers build a path to long-lasting financial success.”

Within the segment, Wale and UBS Financial Advisors will work hand-in-hand with some of sports and entertainment’s most prominent figures to drive awareness of the importance of financial literacy and wealth management, utilizing UBS Wealth Way to develop a financial plan to maintain their current lifestyle, to prepare for their future and to leave a legacy that matters and can change the world.

“At UBS, we are always adapting to the needs and wants of current and prospective clients relative to today’s financial landscape and societal shifts,” said Jane Schwartzberg, Head of Strategic Client Segments at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Wale’s real-life experience in professional sports and knowledge of the wealth management industry combined with our leading platform creates a competitive and dynamic offering that will provide our clients with the opportunity to build generational wealth.”

To learn more about the UBS Wealth Way and its core principles visit: https://www.ubs.com/legacy.

Notes to Editors

About UBS’s Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment:

As the leading global wealth manager, the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment mission is simple: to deliver the best advice and guidance the firm has to offer to athletes and entertainers through a select group of Financial Advisors dedicated to serving their complex and unique needs. Through training, due diligence and experiential understanding, these advisors display a dedication to Financial Literacy, UBS Wealth Way, Impact, Good Stewardship and Integrity.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS launches Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment led by former professional football player, Adewale Ogunleye UBS Global Wealth Management today announced the launch of the Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment, a group formed to provide holistic financial advice and guidance to clients across sports and entertainment industries. The segment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:53 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt UBS auf 'Neutral' - Ziel hoch auf 15,20 Franken
06:59 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS stuft UBS AG auf 'Neutral'
17.11.20
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN
17.11.20
UBS Advisor Sharon Alleman Named to Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms List
16.11.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI mit Plus - Hoffnung auf zweiten Corona-Impfstoff
11.11.20
UBS Advisor Paul D'Aiutolo Named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors List
10.11.20
UBS Advisor Melissa Mirabile Named to Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms List
10.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt UBS AG auf 'Overweight'
09.11.20
UBS Advisor Stephen W. Davis names to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
09.11.20
UBS Advisor Greg Mendoza Named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors List

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
49
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden