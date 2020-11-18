UBS launches Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment led by former professional football player, Adewale Ogunleye

The segment will be led by professional football veteran Adewale (“Wale”) Ogunleye, who following his football career, pursued his passion for business. He earned an MBA from George Washington University and joined UBS in 2019 as the Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS Global Wealth Management.

UBS Global Wealth Management today announced the launch of the Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment, a group formed to provide holistic financial advice and guidance to clients across sports and entertainment industries.

The Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment will work in close collaboration with UBS Financial Advisors, who have long been advising and supporting athletes and entertainers on their financial plans. Wale’s insight and experience on and off the field will help shape the segment’s overarching strategy, which will address and support the unique needs of individuals across both industries.

“I joined UBS to create a sports and entertainment business that educates and speaks to our clients in an authentic and relatable manner,” said Wale Ogunleye. “Far too often we see stories of athletes and entertainers making poorly guided financial decisions, which leads to a loss of personal wealth and trust in those who can provide sound financial advice and guidance. Our main priority is to change that narrative and help athletes and entertainers build a path to long-lasting financial success.”

Within the segment, Wale and UBS Financial Advisors will work hand-in-hand with some of sports and entertainment’s most prominent figures to drive awareness of the importance of financial literacy and wealth management, utilizing UBS Wealth Way to develop a financial plan to maintain their current lifestyle, to prepare for their future and to leave a legacy that matters and can change the world.

“At UBS, we are always adapting to the needs and wants of current and prospective clients relative to today’s financial landscape and societal shifts,” said Jane Schwartzberg, Head of Strategic Client Segments at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Wale’s real-life experience in professional sports and knowledge of the wealth management industry combined with our leading platform creates a competitive and dynamic offering that will provide our clients with the opportunity to build generational wealth.”

