 

Sierra Wireless Completes Divestiture of Automotive Embedded Module Product Line

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 17:00  |  39   |   |   

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (the “Company” or “Sierra Wireless”), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line to Rolling Wireless (H.K.) Limited (“Rolling Wireless”) for US$165 million in cash. The sale of the automotive product line includes approximately US$19 million of cash and is subject to normal working capital adjustments.

“This divestiture of the Automotive product line enables Sierra Wireless to strengthen our focus and success in investment in our IoT Solutions that deliver high-value recurring revenue,” said Kent Thexton, President and CEO of Sierra Wireless. “Completing the transaction also gives us financial strength as we expand our position in the growing IoT solutions market as well as broaden our portfolio of new 5G modules and gateways for the Enterprise and Mobile Broadband markets.”

The automotive embedded modules were developed in China by Sierra Wireless and manufactured in China by outsourced contract manufacturers for sale to global electronics companies for integration into new vehicles assembled in China, Europe, and Mexico. Approximately 150 of the Company’s employees located in Mainland China, Europe and in the Asia Pacific region are becoming employees of Rolling Wireless upon the closing of the transaction.

The divested Automotive product line was a part of the Company’s Embedded Broadband reporting segment. Sierra Wireless has exited automotive applications but will continue to invest in high-speed cellular modules used in Enterprise and Mobile Broadband applications. These retained products include 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced cellular embedded modules that are ordered in large volumes as well as our new industry-leading 5G modules the company announced in the Fourth Quarter this year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is a solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API solution to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to create the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Sierra Wireless Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Wireless Completes Divestiture of Automotive Embedded Module Product Line Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (the “Company” or “Sierra Wireless”), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced it has completed the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Sierra Wireless Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
11.11.20
Sierra Wireless Octave Wins “IoT Innovation of the Year” Award in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award Program
28.10.20
Sierra Wireless to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12th

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:12 Uhr
109
Sierra Wireless WKN: 920860 - Eine Zukunftsperle im M2M Markt?!