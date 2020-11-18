EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is bringing players the most realistic football simulation experience with today’s unveil of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation5. Madden NFL 21 on next generation consoles sets a new standard of realism and authenticity, highlighted by all-new gameplay innovation that brings fluid player movement powered by real-world athlete data from the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. EA SPORTS is also delivering the most immersive Madden NFL experience to date on new hardware with enhanced game day presentation with new visual details showcased by deferred rendering and lighting and location-based audio that bring the sights and sounds of the NFL to life.

Madden NFL 21 Next Gen -Tua Tagovailoa (Graphic: Business Wire).

On December 4, when Madden NFL 21 launches on next generation consoles, players will receive their first taste of the future of Madden NFL gameplay with Next Gen Player Movement powered by the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Real-life player movement data - including route paths, acceleration rates and speeds - is captured by the NFL using sensors worn by every player in the league during each game. This data, called Next Gen Stats, is fed into Madden NFL 21 to drive fluid animation selection based on how players actually move when running, cutting and changing direction on the field creating the most realistic player movement in franchise history. Next Gen Player Movement comes to life on both sides of the ball, with elite route runners running their actual routes logged by Next Gen Stats and showcasing explosive first steps and direction changes, while elite defenders will react more realistically to opposing routes and runs.

"Every console transition year, our team is equally excited by the possibilities of new technology and inspired to develop both new and improved experiences for fans of Madden NFL. This year is no different with Madden NFL 21 representing a major step forward in the future of football gaming with the addition of real NFL player data from Next Gen Stats,” said Seann Graddy, Madden NFL 21 Executive Producer. “Taking advantage of the new hardware from Sony and Microsoft, our EA SPORTS team has created an incredibly immersive game that delivers the most authentic and realistic NFL experience players will have ever felt.”