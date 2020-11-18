 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 17:00  |  36   |   |   

The law firms of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP announce that the firms have been appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the consolidated securities fraud class action lawsuit pending against Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc (collectively, “Carnival”). This action, captioned In Re Carnival Corp. Securities Litigation, Case No. 1:20-cv-22202-KMM, is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and alleges violations of federal securities laws on behalf of Carnival investors who purchased or acquired Carnival’s securities between September 26, 2019, and May 1, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pursuant to the Court’s order, Co-Lead Counsel, on behalf of the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs represented by the firms, will file a consolidated complaint on or before December 15, 2020.

Investors who have losses from their transactions in Carnival securities, including common stock, American Depository Shares, and stock options, during the Class Period may receive additional information about this litigation by clicking https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/carnival-corporation-ccl-and-carnival-p ... or contacting Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (844) 887-9500 or (610) 667-7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com, or by clicking https://www.blbglaw.com/cases/in-re-carnival-corp-securities-litigatio ... or contacting Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP (Jim Harrod) at (212) 554-1502 or via email at jim.harrod@blbglaw.com.

As alleged in the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false, and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Carnival’s manifest inability to address the spread of infectious disease on its ships (including COVID-19) and the susceptibility of its ships to the transmission of such diseases among its crew and passengers. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Carnival’s commitment to the health and safety of its passengers and crew members as well as its assurances to safeguard passengers and crew and were false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

As a result of the revelation of the truth about Carnival’s inability and unwillingness to contain the spread of infectious diseases on its ships, Carnival investors who purchased Carnival securities on U.S. exchanges during the Class Period lost billions of dollars when Carnival’s shares declined following Carnival’s corrective revelations.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann is widely recognized as one of the leading law firms worldwide advising institutional investors on issues related to corporate governance, shareholder rights, and securities litigation. Since its founding in 1983, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann has built an international reputation for excellence and integrity and pioneered the use of the litigation process to achieve precedent-setting governance reforms. Unique among its peers, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann has obtained several of the largest and most significant securities recoveries in history, recovering over $33 billion on behalf of defrauded investors. More information about the firm can be found online at www.blbglaw.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Carnival Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Kreuzfahrtboom - Jetzt in Carnival oder Royal Caribbean investieren ...
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws The law firms of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP announce that the firms have been appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the consolidated securities fraud class action lawsuit pending against Carnival …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Tech-Experte Florian Söllner: "Danke Moderna, BioNTech": Chance Tesla, Plug Power, Solar, Lufthansa, VW, SDI, Carnival(1) 
12.11.20
Dow Jones, Pinduoduo, Xpeng, Nio, Li Auto, Moderna, Carnival, Disney, Nike - Opening Bell
11.11.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: BioNTech-Impfstoff und die Folgen - diese Aktien sind jetzt spannend
10.11.20
Maydorns Meinung: BioNTech, Lufthansa, Tui, Carnival, Delivery Hero, Hellofresh, Amazon, Netflix, BYD, JinkoSolar, SolarEdge, Encavis, Varta
10.11.20
Söllner: "Vorsicht, Überraschung" - Plug Power, Biontech, Aurora, Tesla, SDI, Xiaomi, JinkoSolar im Check
10.11.20
Marktüberblick: BioNTech wirbelt die Börsen durcheinander - das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer
09.11.20
Spezial: Märkte haussieren - BioNTech schafft Corona-Durchbruch
08.11.20
Aida Cruises stimmt Kunden auf Preiserhöhungen ein
31.10.20
USA bereiten schrittweise Rückkehr zum Kreuzfahrtbetrieb vor
29.10.20
Marktüberblick: Dow Jones, DAX, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Carnival, Amazon, Dt. Bank, Post, VW, Fraport, CTS, Delivery Hero

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
531
Kreuzfahrtboom - Jetzt in Carnival oder Royal Caribbean investieren ...