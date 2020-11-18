 

TriState Capital Bank Named to Monitor 101+ List for Fast-Growing Equipment Finance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 17:08  |  24   |   |   

TriState Capital Bank was named to the inaugural Monitor 101+ list for its fast-growing Equipment Finance division. The bank's 345% year-over-year percentage gain — the third-highest recorded of the Monitor 101+ companies — landed TriState No. 15 on the list.

In just its second year, TriState's Equipment Finance grew its assets from $18.1 million in 2018 to $62.5 million in 2019. Starting the equipment finance group from scratch, senior vice president and manager Tim Moriarity and his team have a niche target: middle-market companies and deals focused on the ongoing acquisition of essential use equipment, primarily in the transportation, manufacturing and construction sectors.

"Through helping develop and grow our equipment finance business, Tim is integral to our company's focus on supporting middle-market companies with high-performing talent and agile and essential products," said TriState Capital Bank's president and CEO Brian Fetterolf. "We are grateful to have his experience, expertise and vision for finding solutions for clients and prospects in a dynamic market."

TriState Capital Equipment Finance provides equipment leasing and financing solutions directly to middle-market companies within its regional footprint of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, Cleveland and northern New Jersey. TriState partners with clients for the ongoing acquisitions of essential-use equipment. The equipment finance group complements TriState's direct-to-market model with larger syndication opportunities through its cultivated group of bank partners.

"The bank's support and trust have empowered TriState Capital Equipment Finance to develop a precise credit and operations model that's attractive to both bank clients and nonbank customers," said TriState Capital Bank's senior vice president of equipment finance Tim Moriarity. "We've combined our knowledge and skill to become an equipment finance leader."

The Monitor 101+ is published by MonitorDaily, a leading publication in the equipment finance industry. The list is an extension of the Monitor 100, an annual report of the largest equipment finance and leasing companies in the United States. More information about the Monitor 101+ is available at Magazine.MonitorDaily.com.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $9.41 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $9.65 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital's financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

TriState Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TriState Capital Bank Named to Monitor 101+ List for Fast-Growing Equipment Finance TriState Capital Bank was named to the inaugural Monitor 101+ list for its fast-growing Equipment Finance division. The bank's 345% year-over-year percentage gain — the third-highest recorded of the Monitor 101+ companies — landed TriState No. 15 on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
TriState Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends on Perpetual Preferred Stock
21.10.20
TriState Capital’s Third Quarter Results Include Robust Growth Across All Three of Its Business Lines With Strong Credit Metrics and Deferral Trends