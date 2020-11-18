Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State
Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of
2020. This is an increase of $.05 per share from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to the holders of record on December 16, 2020.
Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
