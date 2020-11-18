 

Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season

HOLIDAY WINDOWS FEATURES LEGO STAR WARS SETS

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced the details of its annual holiday festivities. Guests who purchase tickets to visit the world-famous 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories will see more than just the iconic views. This holiday season take Lonely Planet's recommendation and visit the Empire State Building's Observatory ranked New York City's #1 attraction.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Star Wars fans young and old to visit the ESB Observatory. ESB's seasonal Fifth Avenue window display, visible only to ESB tenants and ESB Observatory visitors on their exit from the Observatory, features 3D LEGO models of the Star Wars construction sets which include the AT-AT, Snowspeeder, The Child, The Razor Crest, Sith TIE Fighter, Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter, and the Millennium Falcon sets, placed in a winter wonderland with LED lights that dazzle. The modern window will also be decorated with clean geometric shapes and textures, as well as a video screen which plays celebratory LEGO Star Wars holiday video scenes.

ESB's holiday season will also be celebrated with a first-ever photo opportunity for family holiday portraits. From November 30December 1, families and guests are invited to make the Empire State Building the backdrop of their 2020-2021 holiday card. Upon a purchase of a premium ticket to the 102nd floor Observatory, guests will choose a time slot to have their professional photo taken on the Grand Staircase in the Observatory lobby. Strike a pose, smile, and capture your family in front of the Empire State Building model illuminated in festive red and green. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.esbnyc.com/buy-tickets/2020-holiday-promotion

"We are thrilled to be reopened and a part of New Yorkers' holiday plans this year---there is no better time to visit the world-famous Empire State Building. With our $165 million reimagined Observatory Experience and new safety protocols which includes reduced capacity and timed ticketing, guests are welcome to experience the joy of the holiday season from the heart of New York City," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, President of the Observatory. 

While the weather outside may be frightful, guests to our world-famous 86th Floor Observatory will stay warm with heat lamps installed throughout the open-air, 360-degree deck.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Empire State Building und iHeart Radio präsentieren Carrie Underwoods Weihnachtsalbum „My Gift" für die diesjährige Weihnachts-Lightshow
12.11.20
Empire State Realty Trust Completes $180 Million Mortgage Financing
28.10.20
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results