 

Anaplan Recognized as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 17:24  |  23   |   |   

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today announced it has been included in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s fastest growing technology companies,” said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan. “In a year of unparalleled disruption, business leaders have been tested by their ability to plan against a myriad of complex scenarios and make strategic decisions in an ever-evolving landscape. Anaplan has become mission critical for our customers, and we believe this recognition underscores our commitment to helping businesses build connected, forward-looking plans that incorporate market intelligence for more agile, confident decision making.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Anaplan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anaplan Recognized as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today announced it has been included in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Anaplan Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
22.10.20
PLAN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Anaplan Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020