 

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 33 0321
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000020386 IS0000021251
Maturity Date 05/15/2023 01/24/2031 03/21/2033
Auction Date 11/20/2020 11/20/2020 11/20/2020
Settlement Date 11/25/2020 11/25/2020 11/25/2020
10% addition 11/24/2020 11/24/2020 11/24/2020

On the Auction Date, between 13:30 am and 14:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


ZeitTitel
16:57 Uhr
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216
13.11.20
Iceland 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
10.11.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
06.11.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
04.11.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
29.10.20
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915
27.10.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321
27.10.20
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915
23.10.20
Fitch Ratings Affirms Iceland´s ratings at A, outlook negative
23.10.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216