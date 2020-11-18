 

Verimatrix Unveils Latest Forensic Watermarking Enhancement to Boost Fight Against Piracy

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced general availability of its uniquely powerful Verimatrix Watermarking anti-piracy technology for HTML5.

A leading innovator in forensic watermarking for the media and entertainment industry, Verimatrix introduced its latest HTML5-focused solution to allow enhanced cybersecurity protections across multiple content platforms. It’s the latest technology to join the company’s portfolio of solutions that provide complete content lifecycle coverage for OTT and pay-TV companies who could be facing an estimated $12.5 billion in piracy-related annual losses by 2024, according to a Parks Associates report.

The latest iteration of a mutually agreed upon language structure that dominates the web, HTML5 makes content easier to distribute for the countless streaming services as well as other web-based industries. Verimatrix’s watermarking technology grants HTML5 users the ability to seamlessly attach a signature to each viewer on a streaming platform, thereby tracking any content leaking from the HTML5 playback device.

This enables content providers to comply with studios’ stringent security requirements, managing highly coveted access to the premium content that viewers as well as pirates clamor for around the world.

“With many of the biggest names in entertainment entrusting Verimatrix with its video security, we are committed to ongoing excellence that expands upon our stance as a trusted, long-time partner that provides unmatched technology,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “HTML5 is undeniably the language of the internet – and we offer a proven path for OTT and pay-TV companies to simply, efficiently and securely distribute their valuable content. They routinely praise Verimatrix for consistently serving as a powerful business enabler and remaining at the front lines of the anti-piracy battle.”

Watermarking covers both the client and server-side protection of live, linear and on-demand video. Verimatrix addresses all angles through which pirates may attempt to steal, harnessing watermarking to protect content even when it’s re-compressed, re-recorded, re-streamed, or in other ways manipulated.

“Capable of finding the source of a leak, Verimatrix Watermarking is imperceptible, providing both pre-production and post-production protection,” said Martin Bergenwall, senior vice president of products at Verimatrix. “We also offer a host of helpful integrations and support that providers highly value and appreciate.”

The Verimatrix portfolio of on-prem and cloud-based watermarking solutions includes:

  • Client-Side Watermarking with VideoMark
  • Server-Side Distribution Watermarking
  • Server-Side Watermarking with StreamMark
  • Piracy Monitoring Service

For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com/products/watermarking.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

