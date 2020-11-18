Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         …

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Atos SE

Name and address of the Company : River Ouest

80 Quai Voltaire