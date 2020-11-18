



Bezons, November 18, 2020 – 5:45 pm – RIBER, global market leader in MBE equipment for semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research system in Europe for a total amount of several million euros.

A European customer of RIBER has ordered an MBE 412 research machine, equipped with two growth chambers and one cluster, for the research and development of optoelectronic components based on III-V materials for the automotive industry.