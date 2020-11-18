 

DGAP-DD Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.11.2020, 17:49  |  44   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2020 / 17:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Elektro-Bauelemente Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dag Edvard
Last name(s): Hagby
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.00 EUR 3449404.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.00 EUR 3449404.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63637  18.11.2020 

Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Compleo Charging Solutions AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.11.2020 / 17:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Vorstand strebt Delisting an, Abschluss einer Delisting-Vereinbarung
DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:51 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english
17:51 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG deutsch
17:49 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG deutsch
16.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option - Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung (deutsch)
16.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option - Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung
16.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice
10.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Compleo Charging gefragt - Deutlich über Ausgabepreis
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:58 Uhr
71
Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?