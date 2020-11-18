Strong recovery in business since June: Like-for-like (excluding recent acquisitions), Q3 2020 revenue grew 11.65% to €39.39m.

9 months revenue: €122.27 million (+9.02%). Like-for-like, €114 million (+1.98%).

Significant contributions from the latest acquisitions (MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE) in Q3 2020: Positive impact of 14.05% with €4.95 million, including €3.10 million for ASCA INFORMATIQUE (integrated on 1 July 2020).

2020 outlook: Group targets for annual growth and profitability maintained.

€m - IFRS 15 2020 2019 Change Q1 39.00 38.15 + 2.23 % Q2 38.93 38.73 + 0.52 % Q3 (unaudited) 44.34 35.28 + 25.70 % 9 month YTD 122.27 112.16 + 9.02 %

For the 2020 third quarter, Pharmagest Group reported strong growth in unaudited consolidated revenue of 25.70% from Q3 2019 to €44.34 million. Like-for-like (excluding acquisitions: MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE), revenue grew 11.65% to €39.39 million.



For the first nine months, revenue was up 9.02% in relation to the same period in 2019 to €122.27 million. Like-for-like, revenue grew 1.98% to €114 million.



The strength of its business recovery plan and the high level of mobilisation on the part support and sales teams enabled the Group to meet the rebound in demand since June and maintain the sustained pace of pharmacy installations (postponed during the confinement of March). With several offerings particularly adapted to the specific challenges linked to the crisis (PACK COMMUNICANT, OFFITELECONSULT, PHARMAPROTECT…), the Group registered a strong order intake in Q3 for these solutions.