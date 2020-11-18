 

Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Shareholders' Meetings to approve their merger transaction to create Stellantis will be held on 4 January 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE

By reading the following communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Shareholders of Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement when and if it is declared effective by the SEC because it will contain important information relating to the proposed transaction. A registration statement on Form F-4 in connection with the combination of FCA and PSA through a cross-border merger was filed with the SEC on July 24, 2020, and amended on September 28, 2020, November 5, 2020 and November 16, 2020), but has not yet been declared effective.  You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, the effective registration statement will be made available for free to shareholders in the United States.

Disclaimer

