Intervest acquires prestigious office project at top location in Antwerp
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.11.2020, 18:00 | 34 | 0 |
Real estate company sees opportunity for future-oriented office space in state-of-the-art renovation project of more than 14.000 m²
Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires an office renovation project, also known as the former Mercator building, located on the Singel at Desguinlei 100 in Berchem directly opposite the well-known cultural centre of the same name, De Singel. A location with extremely good access, both by car and by public transport.
Intervest Offices & Warehouses Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0