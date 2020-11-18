Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Third Quarter Of 2020

Retractable also reports the following results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $978 thousand and that income applicable to common shareholders was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Retractable had an increase in net sales of approximately $15.5 million over the prior period, of which $12.9 million is attributable to sales to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a previously reported $83.8 million delivery order (the “HHS Order”).

Comparison of Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Domestic sales, including sales to the U.S. government, accounted for 94.2% and 77.7% of the revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Domestic revenues increased 182.3% principally due to the increase in units sold. Domestic unit sales increased 151.7%. Domestic unit sales were 90.6% of total unit sales for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Domestic sales excluding the HHS Order rose approximately 40%. International revenue and unit sales decreased 39.7% and 41.3%, representing a return to normal levels after the unusually high volumes in 2019. International orders may be subject to significant fluctuation over time and there is limited predictability with respect to the timing of international orders. Overall unit sales increased 92.2%. Other than the Department of Health and Human Services, the increased sales are predominantly attributable to existing customers as well as several new smaller customers who do not operate as distributors. Sales under the HHS Order in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $12.9 million and the Company expects such sales to increase each quarter through May 2021.

The Cost of manufactured product increased by 67.0% principally due to the increase in the volume of units sold. Profit margins can fluctuate depending upon, among other things, the cost of manufactured product and the capitalized cost of product recorded in inventory, as well as product sales mix. Royalty expense increased 79.6% due to increased gross sales.

Gross profit increased 267.0% primarily due to the increase in net revenues.

Operating expenses increased 24.8%. The increase was due to employee expenses such as added payroll and related costs and consulting fees.