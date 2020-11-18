 

Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Third Quarter Of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 18:46  |  90   |   |   

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $978 thousand and that income applicable to common shareholders was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Retractable had an increase in net sales of approximately $15.5 million over the prior period, of which $12.9 million is attributable to sales to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a previously reported $83.8 million delivery order (the “HHS Order”).

Retractable also reports the following results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Comparison of Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Domestic sales, including sales to the U.S. government, accounted for 94.2% and 77.7% of the revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Domestic revenues increased 182.3% principally due to the increase in units sold. Domestic unit sales increased 151.7%. Domestic unit sales were 90.6% of total unit sales for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Domestic sales excluding the HHS Order rose approximately 40%. International revenue and unit sales decreased 39.7% and 41.3%, representing a return to normal levels after the unusually high volumes in 2019. International orders may be subject to significant fluctuation over time and there is limited predictability with respect to the timing of international orders. Overall unit sales increased 92.2%. Other than the Department of Health and Human Services, the increased sales are predominantly attributable to existing customers as well as several new smaller customers who do not operate as distributors. Sales under the HHS Order in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $12.9 million and the Company expects such sales to increase each quarter through May 2021.

The Cost of manufactured product increased by 67.0% principally due to the increase in the volume of units sold. Profit margins can fluctuate depending upon, among other things, the cost of manufactured product and the capitalized cost of product recorded in inventory, as well as product sales mix. Royalty expense increased 79.6% due to increased gross sales.

Gross profit increased 267.0% primarily due to the increase in net revenues.

Operating expenses increased 24.8%. The increase was due to employee expenses such as added payroll and related costs and consulting fees.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Third Quarter Of 2020 Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $978 thousand and that income applicable to common …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity