 

Prospect Park Capital Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its shareholders have voted at the special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on November 16, 2020 unanimously in favour of all matters put to shareholders at the Meeting, namely, confirming the new Advance Notice By-law and approving the split of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company on the basis of up to three (3) post-split Common Shares for each one ‎‎(1) pre-‎split Common Share (the “Split”). For more information on the matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Company’s management information circular dated October 15, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 1,429,900, representing 30.16% ‎of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company.‎ All shares were voted in favour of both resolutions.

The directors of the Company, in its sole discretion, may revoke the resolution approving the Split and abandon the Split without ‎further approval, action by, or prior notice to shareholders. The Split is subject to regulatory ‎approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Registered shareholders are advised not to mail in the ‎certificate(s) representing their Common Shares until they receive a letter of transmittal and confirmation from the ‎Company by way of news release that the directors of the Company have decided to implement the Split.‎

For more information please contact: James Greig
  Chief Executive Officer
  Prospect Park Capital Corp.
  Tel: (778) 788-2745

  
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎‎‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎‎‎‎to the Company, including, the Company intending on completing the Split, are intended to identify ‎forward-looking information. All statements other than ‎statements of ‎historical ‎fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current ‎views and ‎intentions with ‎respect to future events, and ‎current information available to the Company, and are ‎subject to ‎certain risks, ‎uncertainties and assumptions, including the directors of the Company deciding to proceed with the Split. Many factors ‎could ‎cause the actual results, ‎performance or achievements that may be expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking ‎information to vary from ‎those described herein should one or more of these risks ‎or uncertainties ‎materialize. ‎Examples of such risk factors ‎include, without limitation; TSX Venture exchange approval of the Split; and risks ‎related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders ‎and ‎‎measures of governmental ‎authorities ‎to try ‎to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎‎non-essential business ‎closures, ‎quarantines, ‎self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions ‎‎to ‎markets, economic ‎activity, ‎financing, ‎supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general ‎‎economic ‎conditions ‎including a ‎possible ‎national or global recession‎; additional regulatory or legal approvals required for the Split; as well as those risk factors discussed or ‎‎referred to in ‎the Company’s disclosure ‎‎documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎‎provinces of Canada ‎and available at ‎‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected ‎‎manner, or should ‎assumptions ‎‎underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or ‎‎events may differ ‎materially ‎‎from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is ‎‎expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by ‎‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume ‎‎responsibility for the accuracy or ‎‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎‎information included in this press release ‎‎is ‎made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes ‎‎no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎‎any ‎forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable ‎‎law.‎‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




