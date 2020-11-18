Prospect Park Capital Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “ Company ”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its shareholders have voted at the special meeting of shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) on November 16, 2020 unanimously in favour of all matters put to shareholders at the Meeting, namely, confirming the new Advance Notice By-law and approving the split of its common shares (the “ Common Shares ”) of the Company on the basis of up to three (3) post-split Common Shares for each one ‎‎(1) pre-‎split Common Share (the “ Split ”). For more information on the matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Company’s management information circular dated October 15, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The directors of the Company, in its sole discretion, may revoke the resolution approving the Split and abandon the Split without ‎further approval, action by, or prior notice to shareholders. The Split is subject to regulatory ‎approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Registered shareholders are advised not to mail in the ‎certificate(s) representing their Common Shares until they receive a letter of transmittal and confirmation from the ‎Company by way of news release that the directors of the Company have decided to implement the Split.‎

For more information please contact: James Greig Chief Executive Officer Prospect Park Capital Corp. Tel: (778) 788-2745



