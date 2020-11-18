 

VINCI successfully issues an inaugural €500 million Green Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020   

Rueil Malmaison, 18 November 2020

VINCI successfully issues an inaugural €500 million Green Bond

VINCI has successfully issued an inaugural €500 million Green Bond, which is due to mature in November 2028, with a coupon rate of 0%. 

More than five times oversubscribed, the bond issue was very well received among investors, reflecting the strong level of trust the market has not only in VINCI’s credit rating (Standard & Poor’s: A-, stable outlook, Moody’s: A3, stable outlook) but also in its ambitious environmental policy. 

In a very favourable market context, this operation will strengthen the average maturity of VINCI’s debt and continue to optimise its cost. Furthermore, it will enable VINCI to access a new pool of bond investors specialists of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance).

The proceeds of the bond will be used for projects that have a positive impact on the environment and fall within the Group’s strategy: act for the climate, optimize resources thanks to circular economy and preserve natural environments.

The banks acting as joint bookrunners for the operation include: CACIB (Green Bond Structurer), Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Société Générale.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

