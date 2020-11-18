 

Lifeway Foods Applauds Recent Scientific Review Highlighting Kefir as a Potential Protective Dietary Supplementation Against Viral Infection

Review suggests utilization of kefir as an inhibitor of expression of proinflammatory cytokines in COVID-19 could be viable policy

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome commends the recent review published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy where it posits the probiotics in kefir have immune supporting properties that may be of benefit against infections, including COVID-19.

With the world awaiting a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, consumer demand for products and methods to boost the immune system and suppress viral infections is on the rise. The review discusses the following about kefir, the fermented milk made from kefir grains:

  • Kefir and kefir derivatives can suppress viral activity by modulating immune-system responses and/or causing disruption of viral adhesion [26,27].
  • The antiviral mechanisms of kefir involve enhancement of macrophage production and boosting the activity of proinflammatory cytokines [27].
  • Kefir dietaries have anti-inflammatory activity by inhibiting the activity of proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, TNF-α and IL-6, meaning the nutrients and various biomolecules produced [27].

“At Lifeway Foods, we are on a mission to keep our communities healthy, and a big part of that mission is educating consumers that good health and immunity starts within the gut,” states Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods, Inc. “With viral infections like COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds, it’s important that studies like this continue to educate and demonstrate to people everywhere how probiotic products such as kefir may help mitigate the viral risks we all face. This review builds upon the foundation of Nobel Prize winner Élie Metchnikoff’s research on immunology. Metchnikoff is revered for first discovering the connection between immunity and probiotic fermented milk products, such as kefir, over 100 years ago. Today, we honor his legacy by celebrating the ongoing research and spreading the word about the benefits of probiotics and kefir.”

