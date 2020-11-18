 

Sonoro Launches Metallurgical Testing at Cerro Caliche

globenewswire
18.11.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) announces that it has retained McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, Nevada to conduct independent metallurgical testing of the gold mineralization at the Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. As part of the Company’s strategy to fast-track the development of a Heap Leach Mining Operation (HLMO) at Cerro Caliche, over 5,500 kilograms of mineralized material from ten 85-mm diameter PQ core holes are being shipped to the laboratory for metallurgical testing. With continuing success from the ongoing drilling program, Sonoro’s management has expanded its development plans from the previously announced pilot level project to assess the economic viability of a proposed 8,000 ton per day mining operation.

The metallurgical testing program is focused on determining the heap leach characteristics of the oxide mineralization at Cerro Caliche and will provide quantified estimates of gold and silver recovery from the various mineralized zones near surface and at depth, in addition to providing recommendations for crushing sizes and associated process flow sheet development. The testing will incorporate the following components:

  • Heap leach testing, including variability composite testing, drill core composite testing, bottle roll testing and column leach testing.
  • Materials characterization testing, including comminution testing, mineralogy, load/ permeability testing, crushing work index, abrasiveness index and ore density.

Preliminary column leach testing of at-surface mineralized material sampled from the Japoneses Zone was carried out at a dedicated facility near Cerro Caliche by Sonoro during 2019. These tests demonstrated the material to be amendable to cyanide leaching, which will now be confirmed by an independent laboratory.

The current testing program will take into consideration the gold mineralization’s characteristics which are divided into two distinct metallurgical domains, as follows:

  • Hydrothermal vein quartz structures of variable thickness, from 0.10 to 5 meters, and with variable textures from massive quartz with some vuggy quartz zones to gray quartz. The vein structures are mostly related to fault zones with resulting breccias and silicified zones in the hosting rocks.
  • Veinlets-stockwork mineralization, with relatively lower average gold grades. These are zones with erratic and irregular quartz narrow veinlets from 0.01 to 0.20 meters width, sometimes with breccia and shatter textures. These veins, veinlets and stockwork are usually in silicified and oxidized zones in the hosting rock and frequently associated with similarly altered rhyolite dikes.

Drilling at Cerro Caliche has shown that the mineralization throughout the various zones is oxidized to the full extent of all the drill holes. Observation of the drill cuttings suggests that the near-surface oxidized mineralization characteristics are similar to the deeper oxidized mineralization.

