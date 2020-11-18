 

McAfee Announces Native AWS Integrations for Cloud Native Application Protection Platform

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced the MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with several native Amazon Web Services (AWS) integrations to help customers more easily secure their applications and data in their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) environments. Architected to support multiple AWS services, MVISION CNAPP helps customers continuously identify and fix misconfigurations and software vulnerabilities in their AWS environment and securely accelerate their deployment of cloud-native applications.

Announced last month, MVISION CNAPP is a new McAfee security service that combines Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and application and data security into one solution. The unified solution provides security teams deep insight into service configurations for AWS, industry benchmarks to better assess their data and application security risk, as well as integrated workload protection tools to improve security across their entire application lifecycle. CNAPP integrates with several AWS deployment services such as AWS Systems Manager and AWS PrivateLink to make deployment easier and more secure, as well as security services like AWS Security Hub with broader workload and data context for enhanced security.

“AWS Security Hub is a great example of a security service built specifically for AWS customers,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. “We’ve collaborated with AWS to add hybrid security use cases and broader workload and data context to enhance the value of this service, as well as to leverage AWS-native deployment services allowing customers to simply add our CNAPP capabilities to deployment pipelines already in use thus seamlessly enhancing the security of their cloud-native applications.”

MVISION CNAPP is available in AWS Marketplace providing customers a streamlined method for purchasing the new service as well as providing consolidated billing for consumption. What’s more, MVISION CNAPP has purpose-built security audit policies for AWS container services Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and AWS Fargate.

“In today’s digital enterprise, security is a critical priority across the organization,” said Dan Plastina, Vice President, Security Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to be working with McAfee to facilitate collaboration across developer and security teams so that customers can more effectively secure their workloads in the cloud.”

“EA’s business depends on the public cloud, and it’s my role to manage the security of that environment,” said Bob Fish, Enterprise Security Architect at Electronic Arts. “MVISION CNAPP integrates with AWS deployment services such as AWS Systems Manager and AWS PrivateLink and also integrates with AWS security services like AWS Security Hub, enhancing AWS native security capabilities. We prefer a single unified security platform over implementing separate point products for each security capability required. The unified approach of MVISION CNAPP allows us to use fewer people to manage security risk across all our AWS resources.”

MVISION CNAPP beta is available today, with general availability planned for March 2021. Visit our landing page for more information or ask us for a demo.

MVISION CNAPP can be purchased from the AWS Marketplace.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

