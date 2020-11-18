Humana and Vancouver Clinic Team Up in SW Washington to Provide Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries Access to Additional Neighborhood Clinic

Additional access to patient-focused primary care is coming to Clark County, Washington, thanks to Vancouver Clinic and Humana (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies.

As part of a value-based relationship between Vancouver Clinic and Humana, Evergreen Place at 709 NE 136th Avenue in Vancouver, will open on November 20. Operated by Vancouver Clinic, Evergreen Place will accept all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans offered in Washington, as well as a Humana Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan for certain patients qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid.

This is the second neighborhood clinic to open as part of the value-based relationship. The first clinic, Vancouver Plaza at 7809 NE Vancouver Plaza Drive in Vancouver, opened in January 2019. Both Evergreen Place and Vancouver Plaza are accepting new patients.

The agreement with Vancouver Clinic is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“We’ve seen positive patient outcomes from the first neighborhood clinic and its unique model of care,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. “The neighborhood clinics offer integrated care teams that include doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management, and social services resources to help guide patients through the complex health system and ensure their care addresses the whole person.”