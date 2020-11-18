 

Humana and Vancouver Clinic Team Up in SW Washington to Provide Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries Access to Additional Neighborhood Clinic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 19:00  |  77   |   |   

Additional access to patient-focused primary care is coming to Clark County, Washington, thanks to Vancouver Clinic and Humana (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005887/en/

As part of a value-based relationship between Vancouver Clinic and Humana, Evergreen Place at 709 NE 136th Avenue in Vancouver, will open on November 20. Operated by Vancouver Clinic, Evergreen Place will accept all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans offered in Washington, as well as a Humana Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan for certain patients qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid.

This is the second neighborhood clinic to open as part of the value-based relationship. The first clinic, Vancouver Plaza at 7809 NE Vancouver Plaza Drive in Vancouver, opened in January 2019. Both Evergreen Place and Vancouver Plaza are accepting new patients.

The agreement with Vancouver Clinic is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

  • More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;
  • Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;
  • Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;
  • Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and
  • Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“We’ve seen positive patient outcomes from the first neighborhood clinic and its unique model of care,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. “The neighborhood clinics offer integrated care teams that include doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management, and social services resources to help guide patients through the complex health system and ensure their care addresses the whole person.”

Seite 1 von 2
Humana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana and Vancouver Clinic Team Up in SW Washington to Provide Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries Access to Additional Neighborhood Clinic Additional access to patient-focused primary care is coming to Clark County, Washington, thanks to Vancouver Clinic and Humana (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Humana Expands Medicare Advantage Offerings in Washington
17.11.20
CarePlus Health Plans Sends At-home Screening Kits to Members During COVID-19
12.11.20
For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Health Plans in Massachusetts
12.11.20
Humana Delivers COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Assistance to Community Service Organizations in Ohio
11.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
Cano Health and Humana Relationship Expands Access to Health Care for Seniors in San Antonio and Las Vegas
10.11.20
Prime Healthcare and Humana Announce Network Agreements for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital in Kansas
09.11.20
Northwell Health, Humana Renew Agreement
09.11.20
Humana and The Humana Foundation Commit More Than $2.2 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Louisiana
04.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference