 

European Commission approves Supemtek (quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine) for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 19:12  |  105   |   |   

European Commission approves Supemtek (quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine) for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older

  • First and only recombinant influenza vaccine approved in the European Union
  • Contains three times more antigen than standard-dose vaccines
  • Phase 3 efficacy trial demonstrated improved protection against influenza compared to standard-dose influenza vaccine, and reduced the risk of influenza by an additional 30% in adults aged 50 years and older1,2

PARIS – November 18, 2020 – The European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for Supemtek, a quadrivalent (four-strain) recombinant influenza vaccine, for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older. Supemtek is the first and only recombinant influenza vaccine now approved in the European Union.

Supemtek is produced using recombinant technology, which allows an exact match to the key component of the influenza strains recommended by the World Health Organization, avoiding the risk of viral mutations. Supemtek also contains three times more antigen than both egg-based and cell-based standard-dose vaccines. This increased amount of antigen and the use of recombinant technology provide improved protection against influenza, particularly in those aged 50 and older. In comparison with a standard-dose egg-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, Supemtek reduced the risk of influenza by an additional 30% for adults aged 50 years and older1,2.

The authorization is based on clinical data demonstrating safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of Supemtek in two Phase 3 randomized controlled trials1,2 involving more than 10,000 patients in total. Specifically, the relative efficacy of Supemtek was demonstrated in a Phase 3 multicenter (40 outpatient centers in the US, involving more than 9,000 adults), randomized controlled efficacy trial1,2.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing influenza remains a public health priority,” said Thomas Triomphe, Head of Sanofi Pasteur. “Today’s approval of Supemtek supports our strong commitment in advancing influenza vaccine technology. With Supemtek, we provide European health authorities with an additional innovative solution that has demonstrated increased ability to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications, as well as the burden this causes on healthcare systems.”

Seite 1 von 4
Sanofi Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

European Commission approves Supemtek (quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine) for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older European Commission approves Supemtek (quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine) for the prevention of influenza in adults aged 18 years and older First and only recombinant influenza vaccine approved in the European UnionContains three times …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
PARROT: 2020 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Rilzabrutinib granted FDA Fast Track Designation for treatment of immune thrombocytopenia
07:00 Uhr
FDA grants priority review for avalglucosidase alfa, a potential new therapy for Pompe disease
16.11.20
UBS belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'
16.11.20
Biontech-Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
14.11.20
FDA issues Complete Response Letter for sutimlimab, an investigational treatment for hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease
12.11.20
EU-Abgeordnete fordern Einblick in Verträge mit Impfstoffherstellern
11.11.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Auch auf Hoch seit Februar noch keine Schwäche
11.11.20
ROUNDUP: EU kauft Biontech-Impfstoff - Firma will vielleicht noch 2020 liefern
11.11.20
Grünes Licht für EU-Vertrag für Corona-Impfstoff von Biontech
11.11.20
Aktien Europa: Noch keine Schwäche auf hohem Niveau

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
441
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp