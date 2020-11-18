Avenir LNG Limited Announces Management Changes

London, 18 November, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC: AVENIR) announced today that Milorad Doljanin has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Peter Mackey will assume the additional responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis with effect from 18 November 2020. Mr Mackey joined Avenir LNG in January 2020 as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing over 19 years of experience and acumen in the Oil & Gas Industry. Commenting on his expanded role, Peter said “Despite the challenging global environment throughout 2020 we have made enormous strides in delivering our vision for Avenir LNG. The recent delivery of our first vessel, the Avenir Advantage, is testament to resilience and dedication of the Avenir team. Looking forward, 2021 will be a transformational year for Avenir as we bring our land-based LNG terminal into service in Sardinia and welcome 5 further small-scale LNG carriers to our fleet. I look forward to working with our customers and partners around the world to bring clean, affordable and reliable LNG supply to underserved markets.”

Milorad’s decision to pursue other opportunities is effective immediately but he will continue to provide transition support to Avenir on an ongoing basis. Upon his departure, Milorad commented “I am immensely proud to have led the team at Avenir LNG to have achieved so much during the last 12 months amid a difficult social and economic environment. As I turn my attention to the development of other aspects of the energy market, I thank the Board for their support during my tenor and wish the team at Avenir LNG every success in building a sustainable small-scale LNG supply business.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chairman of Avenir LNG, added “I would like to thank Milorad for the work he has done in leading Avenir LNG and look forward to seeing the company continuing to deliver the vision we have laid out.”

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.