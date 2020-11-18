 

Announcing AppianGOVERNMENT 2020 - IT Modernization at the Speed of Low-Code

Experience the Value of Low-Code and Hyperautomation through Live Keynotes from Senior Government Leaders, Interactive Training Sessions, Product Demonstrations and more

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), a leading provider of low-code automation solutions for government and defense organizations, will host its 4th annual AppianGOVERNMENT event on December 8th to explore the expanding role of low-code automation in service and program delivery.

At AppianGOVERNMENT 2020, government technology leaders discuss how agencies can accelerate modernization in the midst of the pandemic by unleashing the power of low-code automation. A few panels being offered include:

Federal Civilian Customer Panel - Navigating through the pandemic and beyond: Accelerating modernization and improving citizen experience
Explore how the Appian platform offers significant flexibility over traditional systems by enabling rapid design, development, and deployment of mission critical applications. The panel will discuss how their agencies are shifting from low-value to high-value work by leveraging RPA and AI technologies.
Speakers: 

  • Edward Dowgiallo, Senior Technical Advisor, U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO)
  • Matthew Miller, PB-ITS, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA);
  • Moderator: Natalie Carey, Industry Lead, Federal Civilian at Appian

Global Public Health Customer Panel - Managing complex regulatory processes in an agile environment
Global Public Health leaders describe how they are using Appian to adapt to a rapidly changing technology, health, and regulatory environment. These agencies are accelerating service delivery and improving program outcomes with a single view of all information across systems and data sources.
Speakers:

  • John Quinn, Director of Transformation and Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK)
  • Nick Karitsiostis, Associate Director, Health Products and Food Branch, Health Canada
  • Sean Wybenga, New Drug Informatics Lead, Center for Drug Evaluation & Research, U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • Moderator: Jason Adolf, Industry Vice President, Public Sector, Appian

DoD Customer Panel - Modernizing the mission in 2020: How low-code is accelerating the DoD
Hear details about low-code automation deployments in the DoD and how the mission is being modernized today. Speakers will explain how their organizations deploy secure, scalable applications with full mobile and offline capabilities in the cloud, self-managed, and hybrid environments.
Speakers:

  • Dave Dieugenio, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Command
  • Craig Lawrence, Acting Director, Logistics Solutions, Naval Supply Systems Command, U.S. Navy
  • Moderator: Ray Wulff, Industry Lead, Global Defence Practice, Appian

COVID-19 has forced government and defense organizations to re-evaluate their processes and to lean on automation to help them adapt to change quickly. Appian's low-code automation platform combines Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with workflow, case management, and low-code development to deliver digital government initiatives to dramatically improve operational efficiency, citizen experience, and staff engagement.

AppianGOVERNMENT is also pleased to feature Diamond sponsors Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, and KPMG; Platinum sponsors Attain, CollabraLink, General Dynamics Information Technology, Groundswell, Horizon, and ICF; and Gold sponsor DLT.

Learn more and register for your complimentary pass at https://www.appiangovernment.com.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

