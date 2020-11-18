 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2020 / 19:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Patzak

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.09 EUR 12240.9 EUR
6.10 EUR 11827.90 EUR
6.095 EUR 13530.90 EUR
6.10 EUR 4117.50 EUR
6.10 EUR 12200.00 EUR
6.10 EUR 46701.6 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.0981 EUR 100618.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63638  18.11.2020 

Wertpapier


