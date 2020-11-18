

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.11.2020 / 19:33

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Klaus Last name(s): Patzak

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.09 EUR 12240.9 EUR 6.10 EUR 11827.90 EUR 6.095 EUR 13530.90 EUR 6.10 EUR 4117.50 EUR 6.10 EUR 12200.00 EUR 6.10 EUR 46701.6 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.0981 EUR 100618.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

