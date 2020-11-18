FPX Nickel Comments on Trading Activity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is issuing this news release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. IIROC monitors continuous trading in all listed issuers.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in volume or price. The Company will keep the market informed as required.