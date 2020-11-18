 

SAVE FOODS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH PLANETAGRO FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ITS PRODUCTS ACROSS MEXICO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
PlanetAgro has Initiated Pilot Test for Avocados, Other Produce to Follow

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (OTC Pink: SAFO) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, announced today the signing of a Letter of Intent with PlanetAgro for the exclusive distribution of Save Foods’ products in Mexico.

PlanetAgro is a digital sales management platform for Mexico’s farmers that currently services the avocado, tomato, banana, onion and citrus fruit markets. PlanetAgro’s exchange allows growers to register their harvest on PlanetAgro’s exchange through its website or app, and, once cataloged on the exchange, buyers can access and purchase such harvest. The platform, which was initially created for the Mexican Agricultural Union to increase access to Mexican produce in the global market, is now available to private growers across Mexico.

According to the terms of the Letter of Intent, PlanetAgro will conduct a series of trials to evaluate the efficacy of Save Foods’ products on avocado, tomatoes, citrus and mango. If the trials are deemed successful under the terms of the Letter of Intent, the parties may enter into a definitive agreement pursuant to which members of PlanetAgro’s exchange will be advised to treat their produce with Save Foods’ products. At the time of the signing of the Letter of Intent, PlanetAgro had just over 360 members.

Mauricio Pérez y Sosa, PlanetAgro’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the announcement, “All contracts executed on our platform are for physical delivery; for our exchanges to work, it’s critical the produce our customers receive is of the highest quality. Save Foods has an excellent reputation for produce treatments that significantly reduce waste and increase produce safety, and our preliminary results have confirmed that. If our field tests demonstrate similar results, we will require that Save Foods be used by our members throughout the country.”

Dan Sztybel, the Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, went on to say, “Establishing a relationship with PlanetAgro provides us with access to one of the largest produce growing markets in the world. We’ve started with avocados, one of Mexico’s leading exports, and we are hopeful that the initial pilot program will be successful, eventually expanding to additional crops.”

