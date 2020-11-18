Condo Control Central Evolves to Meet Current Needs of Condos and HOAs, Changes Name to Condo Control

Condo Control Central has changed its name to Condo Control. The change comes after over a decade of building and improving property management software for condos, co-ops, HOAs (homeowners association), and stratas across the globe.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a decade of growth and development for Condo Control Central, the SaaS company says it is time to update its look as more condos and HOAs request their communication, management, and security products.

"We are very excited to update our brand," says Brian Bosscher, President of Condo Control. "Our company has come a long way since its inception, and it's time we adjust our image so that it more closely aligns with our current values and beliefs."

Condo Control is also making a modest adjustment to its logo, and updating its tagline to "property management made simple." This new tagline supports the company's core belief that when property managers and residents are more in sync, everybody wins.

Condo Control anticipates that its client base will continue to grow over the next few years as the need for cloud-based property management solutions rises. Longstanding issues such as communication and record-keeping have intensified since COVID-19, which has led boards and property managers to seek tools that will allow them to send news and updates electronically, host virtual meetings, and safely manage amenities like gyms and pools.

Solutions for better communication and smoother operations

Condo Control has over 40 features that help board members, property managers, and developers increase productivity and minimize chaos. Some of their most popular features include:

Announcements – Send newsletters, information, and attachments to residents while saving money on print and mailing costs



Online Payments – No need to collect and deposit cheques when residents can make payments online



E-Voting – Give owners the option to cast their ballots from the comfort of their homes



Work Orders – Process and track work orders in one centralized location



Violation Tracking - Address and resolve violations within the community more quickly and consistently



Asset Management - Keep tabs on all assets within the community



Portfolio Management – One login allows property managers to manage all their properties from a centralized location



And more

One platform for multiple roles

Instead of creating more problems for more people, Condo Control's software effectively tackles meetings and file sharing for boards, incident tracking and package deliveries for security and concierge, online payments and violation tracking for property managers, and service requests and amenity bookings for residents. It's an all-in-one solution that makes life a little easier for everyone.

About Condo Control

Condo Control provides industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions, services, and data analytics to condos, co-ops, and HOAs. Its core products include property management software (Condo Control) and a security guard tour system (Patrol Points). Condo Control was founded in 2008 and serves communities globally.

For further information, contact Phillip Livingston at 1-888-762-6636 x 725 or Phillip@condocontrolcentral.com.

