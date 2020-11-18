 

INV Metals Announces Live Town Hall Webinar Thursday, November 19, 4 05 p.m. EST

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce it will be hosting its third Live Town Hall Webinar (“Webinar”) with O&M Partners on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. EST.

INV Metals is focused on the sustainable development of the Loma Larga gold, copper and silver project (“Loma Larga”) and on the exploration of its greenfields projects, located in Ecuador. Please join the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Candace MacGibbon, as she talks about the company’s strategy to advance Loma Larga towards development.

Ms. MacGibbon commented, “The recent completion of the Environmental Impact Study represented a significant milestone for the Company. We continue to work together with various governmental ministries to achieve our goal of the development of Loma Larga. The Company is also focused on communication with our stakeholders and has commenced project financing discussions with potential financial partners, including debt providers, private equity groups, royalty and streaming groups and potential concentrate off-take parties.

The Company’s largest shareholders include two leading Canadian mining companies; IAMGOLD Corporation holding a ~35.5% equity interest; and Dundee Precious Metals Corp. holding a ~19.4% equity interest.

In addition to Ms. MacGibbon’s presentation, the introductory comments to the Webinar will feature Mr. Robert Kientz, Editor and Publisher of Gold Silver Pros.com, which emphasizes long-term cycle investing in the precious metals market. He is also the author of the 2010 book Drop Shadow: The Truth About the Economy. Mr. Kientz will provide an overview on long-term cycle investing in the precious metals market.

The details and link to the Webinar and replay are provided below:

INV Metals Live Town Hall Webinar

Thursday, November 19 at 4:05 p.m. EST

Link: https://bit.ly/31QraQI

About INV Metals

INV Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina. The Company’s significant shareholders are IAMGOLD Corporation which holds a 35.5% equity interest, and Dundee Precious Metals Corp. which holds a 19.4% equity interest. For further information on INV Metals please email the Company at info@invmetals.com. Corporate presentations, press releases and other relevant information is available on the Company website at www.invmetals.com.

