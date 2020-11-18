WESTFIELD CENTURY CITY CELEBRATES THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF YEAR

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visits with Santa, virtual scavenger hunts and more are planned this holiday season at Westfield Century City. The shopping center will welcome guests eager to safely experience their favorite traditions with family and friends by offering festive experiences, exclusive shopping events, and a variety of services designed to complement consumers’ online shopping.

The tradition of celebrating the holidays at Westfield Century City continues with one-of-a-kind experiences that keep safety, services, community and fun top of mind

“Westfield Century City is set to deliver all of the magic and joy that the holidays bring. With the return of our holiday market and the addition of Happy Place and Grinch’s Grotto, this will be the ultimate destination for Angelenos looking for safe entertainment this holiday season,” said Louis Schillace, Senior General Manager.

To ensure its guests have a place to celebrate the season together with friends and family, Westfield Century City is delivering one-of-a-kind experiences focused on safety, services, community and fun through a variety of programs and initiatives.

SAFETY

Westfield is committed to the health and safety of our customers, employees and the community, and is working with local stakeholders, public health officials and retailers to ensure that relevant guidelines are being followed this holiday season. In addition to increased cleanings of common areas and monitoring and enforcing capacity; social distancing; and the wearing of face coverings, Bureau Veritas, the world’s most respected provider in testing, inspection and certification processes, certified Westfield cleaning processes with its industry-leading hygiene and safety excellence label, SafeGuard. More information on shopping center health and safety practices can be found on https://www.westfield.com/centurycity/what-we-are-doing.

SERVICES

Westfield will continue to go the extra mile this holiday season by providing services and amenities designed to ensure that customers have a safe and seamless experience. Westfield Century City will offer Curbside by Concierge, Line Pass, a Westfield app-based virtual queuing and appointment service to help make visits to the center more efficient; gift wrapping; Ask An Elf (also known as Answers on the Spot); complimentary shopping bags; as well as Guest Service Ambassadors.