 

WESTFIELD CENTURY CITY CELEBRATES THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF YEAR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 20:43  |  68   |   |   

The tradition of celebrating the holidays at Westfield Century City continues with one-of-a-kind experiences that keep safety, services, community and fun top of mind

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visits with Santa, virtual scavenger hunts and more are planned this holiday season at Westfield Century City. The shopping center will welcome guests eager to safely experience their favorite traditions with family and friends by offering festive experiences, exclusive shopping events, and a variety of services designed to complement consumers’ online shopping. 

“Westfield Century City is set to deliver all of the magic and joy that the holidays bring. With the return of our holiday market and the addition of Happy Place and Grinch’s Grotto, this will be the ultimate destination for Angelenos looking for safe entertainment this holiday season,” said Louis Schillace, Senior General Manager. 

To ensure its guests have a place to celebrate the season together with friends and family, Westfield Century City is delivering one-of-a-kind experiences focused on safetyservicescommunity and fun through a variety of programs and initiatives. 

SAFETY

Westfield is committed to the health and safety of our customers, employees and the community, and is working with local stakeholders, public health officials and retailers to ensure that relevant guidelines are being followed this holiday season. In addition to increased cleanings of common areas and monitoring and enforcing capacity; social distancing; and the wearing of face coverings, Bureau Veritas, the world’s most respected provider in testing, inspection and certification processes, certified Westfield cleaning processes with its industry-leading hygiene and safety excellence label, SafeGuard. More information on shopping center health and safety practices can be found on https://www.westfield.com/centurycity/what-we-are-doing.

SERVICES

Westfield will continue to go the extra mile this holiday season by providing services and amenities designed to ensure that customers have a safe and seamless experience. Westfield Century City will offer Curbside by Concierge, Line Pass, a Westfield app-based virtual queuing and appointment service to help make visits to the center more efficient; gift wrapping; Ask An Elf (also known as Answers on the Spot); complimentary shopping bags; as well as Guest Service Ambassadors.  

Seite 1 von 3
Milch jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WESTFIELD CENTURY CITY CELEBRATES THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF YEAR The tradition of celebrating the holidays at Westfield Century City continues with one-of-a-kind experiences that keep safety, services, community and fun top of mindLos Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Visits with Santa, virtual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
PARROT: 2020 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Precision Livestock Farming Market worth $4.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
04.11.20
UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
30.10.20
Sorbitol Market To Be Worth USD 2.18 Billion By 2027. Company strategies and Financials of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM (NYSE)), DuPont (DD (NYSE)), Merck KGaA (MRK (ETR)) & Others
28.10.20
Morinaga Milk erweitert Laktoferrin-Produktionskapazität deutscher Tochtergesellschaft „MILEI GmbH“
27.10.20
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports