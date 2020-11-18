 

Anthem Inc. Names Blair Todt Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Blair Todt has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective November 30, 2020. Mr. Todt will oversee Anthem’s legal strategy, legal compliance, litigation, regulatory and governance matters, and public affairs. He will also serve as member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem. Mr. Todt replaces Thomas Zielinski who announced he will retire from Anthem on December 31, 2020.

“Blair brings an extensive healthcare background together with broad legal, strategic planning, compliance and regulatory experience to serve as our next General Counsel,” said Gail K. Boudreaux. “He will be a tremendous asset to Anthem as our company continues to deliver greater value for all of our stakeholders and fulfill our mission to improve lives and communities. I’m pleased to welcome Blair to the Anthem team.”

Mr. Todt most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at HCSC where he was responsible for HCSC’s Legal, Compliance, Audit, Security, Special Investigations, and Privacy (CASSIP) divisions, as well as Corporate Strategy and Business Performance Monitoring. Before joining HCSC, Mr. Todt held several senior management positions, including senior vice president, chief legal and administrative officer and secretary at WellCare Health Plans.

Mr. Todt received his undergraduate degree in political communication from The George Washington University and his juris doctorate degree, cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 107 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

