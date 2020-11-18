Anthem Inc. Names Blair Todt Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Blair Todt has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective November 30, 2020. Mr. Todt will oversee Anthem’s legal strategy, legal compliance, litigation, regulatory and governance matters, and public affairs. He will also serve as member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem. Mr. Todt replaces Thomas Zielinski who announced he will retire from Anthem on December 31, 2020.

“Blair brings an extensive healthcare background together with broad legal, strategic planning, compliance and regulatory experience to serve as our next General Counsel,” said Gail K. Boudreaux. “He will be a tremendous asset to Anthem as our company continues to deliver greater value for all of our stakeholders and fulfill our mission to improve lives and communities. I’m pleased to welcome Blair to the Anthem team.”